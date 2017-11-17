Maroon 5 To Perform On Tuesday’s Episode Of The Voice

Maroon 5 is going to perform on “The Voice” on Tuesday, the 21st. The special part about that episode (besides Adam Levine) is that it will be a live results show. It’s going to be the first live show of the season, as well.

Adam Levine is judge/coach on The Voice, and he also fronts the band Maroon 5, and they’ll be playing their new son “What Lovers Do” live on the show. The song is in the top-10 on the charts, and is fresh off their new album, “Red Pill Blues.”

If you want to check it out, it airs on Tuesday, November 21st at 8pm.

