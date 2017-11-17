Blake Shelton Reads Mean Tweets About ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title [VIDEO]

Filed Under: blake reads mean tweets, blake shelton, Celebrity Mean Tweets, hate comments, hate mail, hot celebrities, mean tweets, sexy celebrities, The Ellen Show, ugly celebrities
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NBCUniversal)

Blake Shelton has been catching a lot of hate online, as the internet tends to do, but he’s taking it all with a great sense of humor. He appeared on The Ellen Show, and while he was backstage, he decided to read some of those mean tweets. Here are some of his favorites:

Obviously he’s seeing the humor in everything, and taking all the hate with a smile. These days you just have to understand that people are going to hate on anything, and for any reason, so you shouldn’t take hateful comments seriously.

More from Mark S. Allen In The Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live