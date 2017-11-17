Blake Shelton Reads Mean Tweets About ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title [VIDEO]

Blake Shelton has been catching a lot of hate online, as the internet tends to do, but he’s taking it all with a great sense of humor. He appeared on The Ellen Show, and while he was backstage, he decided to read some of those mean tweets. Here are some of his favorites:



Obviously he’s seeing the humor in everything, and taking all the hate with a smile. These days you just have to understand that people are going to hate on anything, and for any reason, so you shouldn’t take hateful comments seriously.