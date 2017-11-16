The Weeknd And Bella Hadid Reconnecting

By Darik
Filed Under: Bella Hadid, dating, Justin Bieber, Relationships, Selena Gomez, the weeknd
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

It looks like both Selena Gomez and the Weeknd are in talks with their exes following the breakup.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the Weeknd has been hanging out with ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid. The source continued:

“He didn’t love that [Selena] and Justin [Bieber] started hanging out again, and he was always a bit jealous of him.

“Bella is busy, she’s not really dating and the Weeknd is someone familiar and who she cares about. It’s easy. I don’t think it’ll become serious, but I’m sure she’s happy to spend time with him while they’re in the same city.”

More from Darik
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live