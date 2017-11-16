The Weeknd And Bella Hadid Reconnecting

It looks like both Selena Gomez and the Weeknd are in talks with their exes following the breakup.
A source told Entertainment Tonight that the Weeknd has been hanging out with ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid. The source continued:
“He didn’t love that [Selena] and Justin [Bieber] started hanging out again, and he was always a bit jealous of him.
“Bella is busy, she’s not really dating and the Weeknd is someone familiar and who she cares about. It’s easy. I don’t think it’ll become serious, but I’m sure she’s happy to spend time with him while they’re in the same city.”