Pringles Debuts Thanksgiving Flavors For The Holidays [PICS]

I can’t tell if this is a joke or if these are actually good but the concept of creating foods that taste like Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner seems to be popular lately.

Pringles, you know, once you pop the fun don’t stop, released this box of chips that almost look like TV dinner but supposedly taste like Thanksgiving dinner. Yea, I’m sure nobody would mind eating chips that taste like Thanksgiving as opposed to actual Thanksgiving. Heavy on the sarcasm there.

“The Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner flavors are not only new, but cover every course of the real meal – from the main event, to sides and even dessert.”

Pringles senior director of marketing Kurt Simon told Delish.com.

The chips are in a tray that looks like TV dinner and each tray holds 8 flavors in stacks of 3. Flavors include turkey, mashed potato, stuffing, mac and cheese, creamed corn, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. They even give suggestions of mixing and matching to make a certain flavor. See an example HERE .

Each combination has it’s own name, “The Holiday Sweater”, “The Leftover Sandwich” and “The Touchdown”.

For now you can only get this online, it isn’t available in stores but could eventually roll out on a bigger scale.