Pop-Up Shop By Sacramento Baker Opening In Arden Fair Mall

Creamy’s by Cayla Jordan will be taking over the old Cold Stone Creamery location in Arden Fair mall for the holiday season.
I OFFICIALLY HAVE A LOCATION😃 FOR THE ENTIRE HOLIDAY SEASON!🍂🦃🎁🎄 _ Creamy’s by Cayla Jordan will NOW BE located in Arden Fair Mall food court. That means starting on NOVEMBER 20th, 2017- DECEMBER 31st, 2017 you can get cheesecake every single day🤗 10am-9pm and extended holiday hours! _ I don’t think you guys understand how happy I am to announce this. I have had to keep this a secret for so long because everything wasn’t official until I had the keys in my hand. Now I do! I am not usually an emotional person, but I am crying as I’m writing this because I am overjoyed with so many emotions. I’m happy, excited, nervous all at the same time. (Mostly excited!) All the one day POP-UP SHOPS that I have been doing have lead up to this opportunity and it’s only going to get better! _ Thank you for joining me on my journey of getting closer and closer to making my dreams a reality. 🍰❤️ _ #CaylaJordanTV #ArdenFairMall
Jordan is a local baker who has previously sold baked goods from her home and pop-up shops. She has yet to open a long-term storefront, reports the Sacramento Bee.
She’ll be selling cheesecakes 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Nov. 20 to New Year’s Eve.