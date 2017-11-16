Pop-Up Shop By Sacramento Baker Opening In Arden Fair Mall

Creamy’s by Cayla Jordan will be taking over the old Cold Stone Creamery location in Arden Fair mall for the holiday season.

Jordan is a local baker who has previously sold baked goods from her home and pop-up shops. She has yet to open a long-term storefront, reports the Sacramento Bee.

She’ll be selling cheesecakes 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Nov. 20 to New Year’s Eve.