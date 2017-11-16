People Are Mad About Blake Shelton’s ‘Sexiest Man’ Title

It seems like Blake Shelton isn’t universally loved, and that’s come to light after he was named as People Magazine’s “2017 Sexiest Man Alive.”

The honor was announced on Tuesday, and Twitter users were quick to “voice” their opinion. See what I did there? Because Blake is a judge on “The Voice.” Hey, I laughed at my own joke.

Ahem.

Twitter users started posting their opinion of Blake Shelton’s new title, with many of them just plain disagreeing, and some other people bringing up some of Blake’s history of Tweets, like this one:



And many other claim that he just doesn’t look the part:



And you get the point. Blake did address some previous Tweets that have been called racist, and you can see his comments here.

What do you think? Given info about those tweets that were called racist, do you think Blake should have still been named “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2017?

Source.