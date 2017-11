Pizza Hut just announced itsĀ Ultimate Cheese Crust Pizza, which features a crust with 16 pockets of a five-cheese blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, White Cheddar, Asiago and Fontina.

Five kinds of cheese in a one-of-a-kind crust. Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza. A post shared by Pizza Hut šŸ• (@pizzahut) on Nov 14, 2017 at 10:25am PST

The Ultimate Cheese Crust Pizza is only available as a large pizza and will only be around for a limited time, according to Delish.