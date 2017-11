Yesterday, Mariah Carey announced that she was sick, and has to cancel a lof of her tour dates following doctor’s orders. Her tour was supposed to start this Friday the 17th, but that’s put on hold for a while, at least a week and a few days. She has an upper respiratory infection after having the flu last week. Tough month for her!



We hope she feels better soon and gets back to her shows. It’s just not Christmas without a couple Mariah Carey songs!

Source.