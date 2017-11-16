Kim Kardashian Made Ten Million Dollars Yesterday [PIC]

That kind of money is just absolutely unheard of unless you sell your ultra-successful company, hit the lottery, or rob the federal reserve building, but Kim Kardashian made it happen in just one day. In less than 24 hours, in fact. How? Perfume.

She released her new line of perfume yesterday (November 15th) morning. Customers had their choice between 3 different scents – “Crystal Gardenia,” “Crystal Gardenia Oud,” and “Crystal Gardenia Citrus,” none of which were available to sample before purchase, apparently. There’s a limited run of 300,000 bottles, and they all nearly sold out the first day, and probably have sold out by now, on only the second day of release. After all 300,000 are sold, she’ll pocket a cool $14 million. Well, probably before taxes and production we assume, but still a significant chunk of pocket change.

The bottle is themed after one of the “healing crystals” she was given after the Paris robbery last year. She says that they helped her get through the aftermath of the robbery, and she wanted to design the perfume bottle to look like one of those crystals. Each bottle sells for $60, and it’s 75ml in size, or for $35 you’ll get a 30ml bottle.

Were you able to buy one? Will you let us smell a sample when you receive it? We’ve got to know what a $14 million payday smells like.

Source.