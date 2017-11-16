Kat Von D Announces New Version Of Lock-It Foundation

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, Kat Von D participated in an online Sephora Q&A. She revealed many new products to expect in 2018, including a new version of her wildly popular Lock-It Tattoo Full Coverage Foundation.

Fans of the foundation can rest easy – this doesn’t mean that she’s replacing the original full-coverage formula. She’s creating an additional, lighter version for those who are looking for a thinner alternative, reports Bustle.

Kat Von D also announced another Metal Matte Palette and that Haze and Haze II Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks will be returning. There’s also going to be a blush collection released in the spring. And, as if all this wasn’t enough, she also posted on Instagram that she’s testing a new matte version of her Tattoo Eyeliner.

Getting so excited about the new #Inkwell matte liquid eyeliner formula @thekatvond is currently testing! 🖤✍🏼#comingsoon #getready A post shared by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on Jul 27, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

2018 is going to be a great year for makeup lovers.