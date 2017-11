On Tuesday night, Halsey cut her show early in Alberta, Canada. She announced Wednesday, Nov. 15, that she will be placing a temporary hold on her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour.

Live Nation released a statement saying that the singer would be unable to perform at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Wednesday due to a “personal emergency.” She also released a statement and apology herself on Instagram.

Thank you. (Edit. The rest of tour is resuming as planned. Please respect the privacy of myself and those close to me.) A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Nov 15, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

Halsey is expected to return on tour for her set in Minnesota on Saturday, Nov. 18.