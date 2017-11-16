Gigi Hadid Drops Out Of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid wrote on Twitter that she will not be a part of this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China.
She doesn’t specify a reason for the abrupt drop out, but Nylon reports many were against Hadid’s appearance in Shanghai for the fashion show.
For those unaware, in February, Hadid was called out for a controversial video in which she holds up a Buddha-shaped cookie while squinting her eyes. Although many took offense, she did not immediately issue an apology, waiting seven months before making a statement regarding the video.
However, there has not been any confirmed news regarding why the model won’t be walking down the runway this year.