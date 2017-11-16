Gigi Hadid Drops Out Of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid wrote on Twitter that she will not be a part of this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China.

I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can't wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can't wait for next year! 🙂 x — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 16, 2017

She doesn’t specify a reason for the abrupt drop out, but Nylon reports many were against Hadid’s appearance in Shanghai for the fashion show.

For those unaware, in February, Hadid was called out for a controversial video in which she holds up a Buddha-shaped cookie while squinting her eyes. Although many took offense, she did not immediately issue an apology, waiting seven months before making a statement regarding the video.

However, there has not been any confirmed news regarding why the model won’t be walking down the runway this year.