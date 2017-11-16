Get Your Spaghetti Burrito Now! [VIDEO]

Yes, I said spaghetti burrito.

There’s a YouTube channel called HealthyJunkFood, and two of the chefs who make videos for the channel came up with the idea to put spaghetti in a burrito. One chef, Julia Goolia (love that name) made her burrito by lining a tortilla with mozzarella cheese, and wrapping regular spaghetti up like a normal burrito. It was described as “garlic bread-wrapped around spaghetti.

The other chef, JP Lambiase, went a little more innovative. He used what he called a “meat log” held together by mixed meats, cheese, and seasoning, covered it all in breadcrumbs and then deep-fried it. That’s more chimichanga-sounding to us (by a stretch, really), but still sounds not-so-bad. We want to try it.

Check out the video just below.

