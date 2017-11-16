Get Oreo Mint Hot Chocolate At 7-Eleven

7-Eleven has partnered with Oreo to release a special hot chocolate in time for the holidays.
The Oreo Mint hot chocolate is now available in stores everywhere for a limited time, Delish reports. As the name indicates, the hot chocolate was made to mimic the taste of Oreo’s popular Mint flavor.
7-Eleven said in a statement:
“Our customer research indicated that mint chocolate was a wanted winter flavor. So we worked with our supplier to make sure we were the only ones to have one of the most-recognized brands in our mint hot chocolate.”