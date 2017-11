Ezra Miller, who plays the Flash, rocked some Fenty Beauty bright pink lipstick on to the Beijing premiere of Justice League and we’re all for it.

the lipstick ezra was wearing is from fenty beauty by rihanna pic.twitter.com/l9c2AzYTLt — best of ezra (@bestofezra) October 27, 2017

There are rumors that Fenty Beauty may release a men’s line, according to PopSugar. In the mean time, however, Miller proves that men don’t need to wait for it.