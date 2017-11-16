Drake Stops Show, Threatens Guy Who Was Touching Women [VIDEO]

One point goes to Drake after he caught a guy in the crowd was groping women.

He stopped the music, and addressed the guy, with the mic so everyone could hear, and said if the guy didn’t stop touching women, he would “come out there and —- [him] up.” He repeated himself to make it clear, and then talked to the guy, off-mic, and in the video you can see some of the security team heading towards the guy. Way to go, Drake! Video linked off-site because it contains some not-work-safe dialogue, but you can see it here.