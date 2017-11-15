WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Asks People If Hillary Clinton Should Be Impeached

Hillary Clinton has been one of the faces of headlines recently with political scandals looming around Facebook posts and newspaper headlines.

People just keep bringing her up…except, why? It’s not like she’s our president or anything.

In his latest airing of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Kimmel says that President Donald Trump’s supporters are so passionate about hating Clinton that it sometimes seems like they’ve forgotten she lost the 2016 election.

So, on Tuesday’s broadcast, the show’s staff took to the streets to ask people if Hillary should be impeached.

The results are hilarious.