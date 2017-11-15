Picture Of Dog’s Ear That Looks Like Donald Trump Is Going Viral [Photo]

You hear it quite often with friends and family. “Hey, that’s looks like (enter celebrity, political figure, friend, etc.)”

Well, a woman in Great Britain says that her dog’s ear looks like Donald Trump. Jade Robinson says her friend noticed the resemblance after she took the pictures for her vet, believing her two-year-old beagle had an ear infection.

Viral picture: Woman says her dog's ear looks like President Trump's face https://t.co/3VQwHejXoj pic.twitter.com/6Q0y8vco3b — WLKY (@WLKY) November 15, 2017

“I swear I looked and zoomed in and out at this photo over 20 times and never saw Donald Trump – it was my eagle-eyed friend who pointed it out,” Robinson told the BBC.

You can see the video of the report on CBS13.

Quite the resemblance we must say!