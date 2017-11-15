Picture Of Dog’s Ear That Looks Like Donald Trump Is Going Viral [Photo]

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: US President Donald Trump speaks about his 12-day trip to Asia, fair trade, and the economy, at the White House on November 15, 2017 in Washington, DC.
(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

You hear it quite often with friends and family. “Hey, that’s looks like (enter celebrity, political figure, friend, etc.)”

Well, a woman in Great Britain says that her dog’s ear looks like Donald Trump. Jade Robinson says her friend noticed the resemblance after she took the pictures for her vet, believing her two-year-old beagle had an ear infection.

“I swear I looked and zoomed in and out at this photo over 20 times and never saw Donald Trump – it was my eagle-eyed friend who pointed it out,” Robinson told the BBC.

You can see the video of the report on CBS13.

Quite the resemblance we must say!

