Peoples IKEA Glass Tables Are Shattering Spontaneously [Video]

When you think of glass tables, one of the first thoughts that come to mind is the durability of it.

“How much weight can it hold?” Is often asked as customers looked around the box for answer, usually measured in pounds.

Cincinnati’s WCPO broke the news story (no pun intended) about a customer whose son’s glass table broke in his room while he wasn’t there. It was purely random.

“His glass-top desk had just shattered. Basically exploded,” Holly Burns said.

Good thing her teenage son was away at school, as she found shards of glass even on his bed.

“We were just fortunate no one was around,” she said.

This apparently wasn’t the first time this has happened with these tables. Burns looked online and found out she wasn’t alone.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has more than a dozen complaints about Ikea glass tables and products shattering.

Several consumers have even posted YouTube videos of their experience.