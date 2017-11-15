Man Lives His Life Like It’s An Endless 1946 [VIDEO]

And you know what? We think it’s pretty cool! It’s a very simple, easy sort of sounding way to go about your day-to-day.

His name is Ben Sansum, and he’s 35. He’s loves history, and he wants to keep ahold of the memories. Not his memories, of course, but the memories of the era. The fashion, cleaning products, technology, music, he want’s to keep ahold of all that. He owns some things he got from his grandparents, and it does seem like he was very close to them, just by listening to how he talks about the time. He’s not “stuck” in the 40s; he is aware of the modern world outside, and isn’t a recluse or anything, he just likes the style and the era, and we certainly can’t fault him for that. Check out the video below.

He has a lot of really cool things from the era, like the clothes he wears, the stove in his kitchen (and noticeable absence of dishwasher and microwave), some old products and ads, pictures, and even a “bomb shelter” (very 1940s London/WWII) in his backyard. A pretty interesting story.