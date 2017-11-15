Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Surrogacy Experience

Kim Kardashian hired a surrogate to have a third baby, in addition to North West, now 4, and Saint West, now juuust about 2. The third baby is being carried by a woman that Kim and Kanye hired, and is due pretty soon.

Kim Kardashian opened up about the experience though, saying it’s a lot more stressful than she expected. “You know, it is really different. Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control,” she said. “knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me. So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

We can imagine. In case you’re wondering why she hired a surrogate, it’s because she medically can’t have any more babies, it’s just too dangerous. She has placenta accreta, which causes the placenta to attach into the wall of the uterus much stronger than usual. During birth, it releases too much blood, and can cause death.

Kim added that she doesn’t feel prepared for a new baby either, since she hasn’t gone through the pregnancy herself. “I think it is definitely a different experience and I am blessed that I am able to do this, and technology is the way that it is that we can do this. But it is still a process that you need to digest. Even the fact that it is happening — and you do forget sometimes — because I think when you are pregnant, by the time you have the baby, you are so prepared and so ready, and now I am just like, ‘Oh my God I am going to freak out because I’m not ready and I’m not prepared,’ but it’ll just all come into place.”

