Having More Girl Classmates Leads Boys To Academic Success

This must have taken quite some time to analyze, but after checking out the performance of around 200,000 teens from over 8,000 different schools worldwide, the researchers found that boys who had more girl classmates than boys tended to do better schoolwork.

To break it down into psychological reasoning, boys tend to be more influenced by their learning environment. Girls tend to make the learning environment a little more productive, and also tend to be more focussed on their work, rather than distracted by various shenanigans, friends, etc. Numbers-wise, they found that when about 60% or more of the school was made up of female students, the boys performed better.

So girls are literally influencing boys, on a subconscious level, to do better in school. Ain’t that nifty! All that talk about boys being distracted by girls is apparently outdated. Check out the rest of the research and findings here.