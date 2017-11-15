Having More Girl Classmates Leads Boys To Academic Success

Filed Under: academic success, boys do better with girls around, classmates, fellow students, girls influence on boys, good grades, how to do better in school, peers, pupils, school performance, schoolmates
(Photo credit RICHARD BOUHET/AFP/Getty Images)

This must have taken quite some time to analyze, but after checking out the performance of around 200,000 teens from over 8,000 different schools worldwide, the researchers found that boys who had more girl classmates than boys tended to do better schoolwork.

To break it down into psychological reasoning, boys tend to be more influenced by their learning environment. Girls tend to make the learning environment a little more productive, and also tend to be more focussed on their work, rather than distracted by various shenanigans, friends, etc. Numbers-wise, they found that when about 60% or more of the school was made up of female students, the boys performed better.

So girls are literally influencing boys, on a subconscious level, to do better in school. Ain’t that nifty! All that talk about boys being distracted by girls is apparently outdated. Check out the rest of the research and findings here.

More from Mark S. Allen In The Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live