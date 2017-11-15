Blake Shelton Named 2017’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Blake Shelton was just named People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2017, and he sounds pretty happy about it. Particularly because “The Voice” co-judge Adam Levine won that title back in 2013, and Blake says he can’t wait to “stick it” to Adam.

Blake is giving credit to girlfriend and former judge Gwen Stefani for helping him to “embrace” the title. Blake says “she goes ‘listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment.”

Blake also said that he can’t wait to “stick it” to Adam Levine, by saying rather bluntly “I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ___. As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.” And with that, we say “lol.”

He rounded out the conversation with “I’ve been ugly my whole life, if I can be sexy for a year, I’m taking it.” You and me both, Blake.

The new edition of People Magazine hits newsstands today, November 15th.

