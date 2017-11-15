Black Friday Shopper Has Been Camping Outside Since November 9

Black Friday shoppers are for the hardcore. They’re the consumers that don’t mind crowds and, most often, cold weather when the hot deals await them.

One shopper has been patiently camping outside a Best Buy in Laredo, Texas, since last Thursday. KGNS broke the story.

The man set up a tent with a camping chair outside the store. Although he was camera shy for the news station, he says he’s been coming up to wait in line for six years now and he’s usually the first or second person in line.

When the day finally arrives, he’ll have been waiting in line for 17 days.

When asked what he’s going to do over the next 15 days he says, watch TV, listen to the news and watch people pass by.

You can see picture and the full video on the story here.