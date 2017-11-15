‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark’ Movie In The Works

Do you remember 90s Nickelodeon show “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” The show that started out with a group of kids (The Midnight Society) around a campfire telling scary stories? Well, it’s in the beginning stages of becoming a movie.

We watched it, it was always a great show. There’s just something about scary stories that interests us, right? It’s going to be written by Gary Dauberman. That name might not sound familiar to most, but the recent movie he helped write will – he co-wrote the remake of “It,” as well as “Annabelle: Creation.”

There’s no word when it will hit theaters, but it’s in the beginning stages, and probably has a pretty good idea of story/outline already, if it’s made it this far. We’re excited to follow the project, with Gary on board to write, this will definitely turn out to be a big hit.

