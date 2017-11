It’s a good time to be an Amazon Prime member when it comes to shopping for Thanksgiving at Whole Foods.

Price cuts for organic items and regular grocery items at Whole Foods saw a drastic change today and these price cuts are permanent.

Want an organic turkey this Thanksgiving? You can buy one at Whole Foods for $3.49 per pound and if you’re an Amazon Prime member you can get that same turkey for $2.99 a pound.

Find out what other items are getting a drastic price cut HERE.

SOURCE: Reuters