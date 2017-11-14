Women Less Likely To Receive CPR Than Men Due To Breasts

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Now, that’s a silly reason, but researcher Audrey Blewer seems to think that’s why, after finding an interesting trend in the numbers.

First, the facts. After studying 20,000 cases of people who suffered cardiac arrest in public, they discovered that only 39% of women received CPR, vs. 45% of men. Men were also 23% more likely to survive. The research team seems to think that people are less likely to give CPR to women because “you put your hands on the sternum, which is in the middle of the chest. In theory, you’re touching in between the breasts.”

There’s a lot wrong with that, when it comes to saving a life, “touching in between the breasts” shouldn’t even be a second thought, you should just do it if you know how and are capable, right? Do you think their findings and idea makes sense? Do people not want to touch there? Are people afraid they’re going to be called a pervert for “touching in between the breasts?” Discuss.

Source.

