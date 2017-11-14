Watching Too Much TV Can Lead To Fatal Blood Clots

New research revealed that that sitting in front of the TV for too long can increase your chances of getting potentially fatal blood clots by up to 70%.

The study pooled data from 15,000 middle-aged people who were taking part in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities Study.

Net Doctor reports that the study revealed that the risk of developing “venous thromboembolism – a vein condition that usually affects the legs, arms and/or pelvis, and can also cause clots in the lungs – for the first time was:

1.7 times higher in those who reported watching TV ‘very often,’ compared to those who watched TV ‘never or seldom.’

in those who reported watching TV ‘very often,’ compared to those who watched TV ‘never or seldom.’ 1.8 times higher in participants who met the recommended guidelines for physical activity and reported watching TV ‘very often,’ compared to those who watched TV ‘never or seldom.’

in participants who met the recommended guidelines for physical activity and reported watching TV ‘very often,’ compared to those who watched TV ‘never or seldom.’ Increased with more TV viewing both for life-threatening clots in the extremities and those in the lungs; and while obesity was more common in people who watched more TV.”

The reason why the risk of getting blood clots is higher when watching more TV is because we don’t move our legs while sitting, which slows blood flow and causes blood clots. The clots can then travel to the lungs and can create fatal blockages by cutting off blood supply and oxygen.

The study authors recommend putting your TV in front of a treadmill or stationary bike so you can get your blood flowing while you’re watching your favorite shows.