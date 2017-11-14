Taylor Swift Set To Break Sales Record For New Album

Taylor Swift sells albums, big time. Her previous three albums have sold over a million copies in their first week of release. Her latest album, “Reputation,” sold over 700,000 in its first day. By Sunday night, just about 3 days after release, it sold over 925,000 copies.

“1989” sold 1.29 in its first week, “Red” sold 1.21, and “Speak Now” sold 1.05 million. It’s projected that “Reputation” will sell well over 1.5 million by the close of this week, and move on to being 2017’s best-selling album – in just a week’s time. Ed Sheeran’s album “Divide” has sold about 900,000 since it’s release in March. Let that sink in.

That’s big news for Taylor, and some seriously impressive numbers.

