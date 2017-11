Although Starbucks as yet to make an official announcement, Twitter has blown up with photos of the new rose gold tumblers from the coffee chain.

It looks like the tumblers are also not (yet?) available online according to HelloGiggles, so you’ll have to check your local Starbucks to see if they carry the line.

There are some tumblers that come in glitter and sequin and we’re all for it.

Starbucks….. where do I begin with these beautiful drink ware!! @jillanderson81 your a bad influence haha!! But thank you for sharing them!! 😘 A post shared by πŸŽ€ β€’Amberβ€’ πŸŽ€ (@girlyglitzyglam) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:23am PST

PSA : BECAUSE EVERYONE NEEDS A ROSE GOLD STARBUCKS TUMBLER IN THEIR LIFE πŸ’– pic.twitter.com/DH6z5IuoWz — joseph πŸ•ΈπŸ¦‡πŸŽƒ (@stussyjoseph) November 10, 2017

Not to mention… they also have a rose gold french press. Yes, please!