Shakira Suffers From Vocal Cord Hemorrhage, Postpones Tour

Shakira posted a message to Twitter announcing that she will have to postpone her El Dorado World Tour until 2018 due to a vocal cord hemorrhage.

Earlier this month, the singer was optimistic that she would be able to return to the stage soon after postponing a few tour dates.

She wrote in her statement:

“Unfortunately the hemorrhage doesn’t appear to have reabsorbed and my nightmare continues. At the moment I find myself in a difficult battle as I try to fully recover.”

Hopefully she makes a full recovery soon!

