Sarah Hyland Has A New Boyfriend And A Lot To Say To Her Haters [PICS]

My mind is blown, this is the perfect of example of someone who scored in life as a result of his stunt on reality TV. Not that Wells Adams from “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor In Paradise” isn’t good-looking, he is but had he not been on that show, he would have probably never been laying in bed next to Sarah Hyland from “Modern Family”. They are Instagram official and stirring up some controversy.

So here’s how this all started, she posted this picture on Instagram..

She started receiving DM’s and comments about being too public with her sex life on social media. That’s when she went on a Twitter rampage telling everyone exactly how it is.

This is the message that started it all…

Then she went into a lengthy explanation of how she felt about what she posted and just her life being public in general.

Then she threw in one last jab….

I don’t know about you, but I totally agree with everything she said.

SOURCE: Too Fab