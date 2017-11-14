Sacramento Wildfires: What Areas Are At The Highest Risk [MAP]

By Darik
Filed Under: Citrus Heights, El Dorado County, Elk Grove, folsom, Placerville, sacramento, wildfires
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The destructive wildfires that ravaged Santa Rosa aren’t unique to that area, and Sacramento may face a similar threat in the future.

According to the Sacramento Bee, more the 4,600 homes in the Sacramento-region are situated in areas that have a high or very high risk of wildfire.

2,000 of these homes are in Folsom, while Citrus Heights and Elk Grove also contain their fair share.

The biggest threat, however, lies in El Dorado County and Placerville which both huge very high hazard zones.

While scientists are working to try to predict fire behavior with wind models, there are steps homeowners can take to help prevent the spread of wildfires.

Clearing weeds, trash, and shrubs from at least 30 feet from your home can help stop fires from starting.

Learn more here, and see maps of the affected areas right here.

More from Darik
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live