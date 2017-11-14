Restaurants Open This Thanksgiving

In case you won’t be home for Thanksgiving, maybe need a few extra side dishes, or simply want a break from the kitchen, we got you covered.

Here’s a list of the restaurants that will be open this Turkey Day, courtesy of Good Housekeeping:

IHOP

Hours may vary by region.

Boston Market

They have to-go meals available. If you order by Nov. 19, they can deliver to you by Thanksgiving.

Waffle House

Open 24/7.

Applebee’s

Not all Applebee’s will be open, so make sure your local one will be operating on Turkey Day. Some locations are offering a special Thanksgiving meal.

Cracker Barrel

Like Boston Market, you can pre-order a meal ahead of time and pick it up starting Nov. 21.

Denny’s

Denny’s is offering the classic Turkey dinner and will be open early in the morning for those who want a bite to eat before heading out for Black Friday. Select regions are also offering online order and delivery.

Ruby Tuesday

Participating Ruby Tuesdays will be serving the regular menu during normal business hours.

Make sure you call ahead if you’re planning on eating out for Thanksgiving. For some restaurants, only some locations will be open on holidays and they will have varying operating hours.