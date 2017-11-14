NYC’s Plaza Hotel Announces ‘Home Alone’ Package

In celebration of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York‘s 25th anniversary, New York’s famous Plaza Hotel announced a package deal that’ll allow you to live like Kevin McCallister. After all, everyone who watched that movie left wanting to live that kid dream life of luxury.

The Plaza released a statement about the “Live Like Kevin” experience:

“Beyond the in room experience, guests are invited to dine in the Todd English Food Hall to taste-test a 90’s inspired menu with upscale versions of childhood favorites, or to head over to the interactive photo-experience where they’ll find themselves in Kevin’s New York journey.”

The Home Alone 2 Anniversary Room Package includes “gifts including a branded backpack, t-shirt and copy of the ‘Anniversary Edition’ Blu-ray.” It also has complimentary in-room ice cream from room service.

The package will be running from Dec. 1, 2017 to Oct. 29, 2018 with fees starting at $895.

You can read more about the full options included in the package on the Plaza’s website by CLICKING HERE.