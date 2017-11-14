Most Americans Would Prefer NOT To Give Gifts For The Holidays [VIDEO]

A startling amount of Americans said that they would stop giving gifts at holidays if others gave it up…

From Youtube:

“A majority of Americans would like their friends and family to agree to stop exchanging holiday gifts.

An online survey by Harris Poll on behalf of SunTrust Banks reveals 69 percent said they would spend more time with their loved ones if they didn’t have to worry about gifts — and the financial burdens they cause.

Financial anxiety spurred by gift-giving is taking its toll on Americans, the survey shows. Forty-three percent of survey participants said they feel pressured to spend more than they can afford.”

Would YOU like to give up giving gifts for the holidays if everybody else did, too?