Mattel released the first hijab-wearing Barbie at the Glamour’s Women of the Year summit in New York City.

The doll is modeled after American Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, reports Seventeen, the first American to compete and win a medal in the Olympics while wearing a hijab. She competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Thank you @Mattel for announcing me as the newest member of the @Barbie #Shero family! I’m proud to know that little girls everywhere can now play with a Barbie who chooses to wear hijab! This is a childhood dream come true 😭💘 #shero pic.twitter.com/py7nbtb2KD — Ibtihaj Muhammad (@IbtihajMuhammad) November 13, 2017

The Ibtihaj Barbie doll will be on sale in 2018. The doll will come with full fencing attire.