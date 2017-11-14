Little Debbie Might Stop Making One Of Its Famous Snack Cakes

By Darik
(Photo credit should read ELMER MARTINEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Little Debbie posted a message on Twitter to the dismay of many: a picture of four of their famous snack cakes – Christmas Tree Cakes, Nutty Buddy, Oatmeal Creme Pies, and Honey Buns – with the caption “One gotta go forever… which one?”

As Delish suspects, there’s a chance that this post was made as a joke following along with the trending #OneGottaGo, in which users post pictures of four things and ask followers to ask which they would remove.

Little Debbie fans were quick to respond, and the majority vote seems to be the Honey Buns.

