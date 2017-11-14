Lady Gaga Stops Singing, Helps Injured, Bloodied Fan [VIDEO]

Lady Gaga noticed that a fan near the front of the crowd at her concert Saturday night, and actually stopped performing, and had a one-on-one conversation with the fan, Meredith.

She asked if everything was ok, and found out that she somehow got hit in the face and started to bleed. She asked if she needed help, and was told that a paramedic was on the way. “I’m so sorry you got hit in teh face and that you’re bleeding. We’re gonna make sure you’re okay, alright?”

She kept the music stopped until the paramedics arrived, and then continued the show with her song “Paparazzi” dedicated to the fan, who also later received a backstage pass. Gaga finished with saying “what we all need to remember is that there are some things that are more important than show business.” Check out the video below, it’s over 5 minutes of interaction.

