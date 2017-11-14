Jordin Sparks Secretly Got Married And Is Pregnant [PICS]

Well this is a lot of good news to take in at once and I’m shocked she was able to keep it a secret for so long.

Jordin Sparks secretly got married to aspiring model Dana Isaiah back in JULY and she told People that she found out in August they are having a baby!

She said,

“He’s been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.”

They eloped in Hawaii on July 16th and they were surrounded by close friends and family. Read more about her pregnancy and see pictures of the happy couple HERE.