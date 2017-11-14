Joe Jackson Makes Bizarre Video For Grandson Blanket [VIDEO]

By Darik
(Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Joe Jackson, father of the Jackson clan, made a very bizarre video for his grandson.

According to TMZ, the 89-year-old was apparently trying to send good wishes to Michael Jackson‘s youngest son, Prince Michael II (commonly known as Blanket), but many think the video was actually meant for Michael’s oldest son, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr (commonly known as Prince).

While rambling through the video, the elder Jackson mentions that Blanket should “stay healthy” and “stay off the those bikes,” which is more applicable to the eldest son who recently went to the hospital following a motorbike accident.

Regardless, he appears to have good intentions so no harm there!

