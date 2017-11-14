Jimmy Fallon Gives Beautiful, Tearful Tribute To His Mother [VIDEO]

Jimmy Fallon lost his mother on November 4th to an illness. He cancelled the show on the 3rd due to a “private Fallon family matter.” The next day, Saturday, a spokesperson for Jimmy said “Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday. Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away…”

He cancelled his show for the following week, and returned last night with a beautiful, heartfelt, tearful message about his mother. He told a story about how she would hold his hand when he was “little” with his sister: “When we were little, my mom would walk us to this store, me and my sister, and she would squeeze my hand three times and say, ‘I love you,’ and I would squeeze back, ‘I love you, too.’ And last week I was in the hospital, and I grabbed her hand and i squeezed ‘I love you,’ and I just knew we were in trouble, you know?”

We’re seriously feeling for Jimmy. He and his family are all very close, and his mother was only 68 when she passed away, which just seems young still. We’re not sure what the “illness” was, but it seemed to have come on suddenly. We’re so sorry for your loss, Jimmy, we’re thinking about you.

