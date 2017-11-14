Grazia Photographer Apologizes For Photoshopping Lupita Nyong’o’s Hair

A few days ago, actress Lupita Nyong’o posted a criticism of Grazia’s choice to edit her hair on the cover of the magazine. She posted side by side comparisons of the edited and unedited versions.

Grazia’s photographer, An Le, issued a statement to the Huffington Post, apologizing for the action:

“Though it was not my intention to hurt anyone, I can see now that altering the image of her hair was an unbelievably damaging and hurtful act. My altering of her image was not born out of any hate but instead out of my own ignorance and insensitivity to the constant slighting of women of colour throughout the different media platforms.”

Grazia UK also released a separate statement on Instagram apologizing to Nyong’o and saying that it had no part in the decision to photoshop the actress’s hair.

A post shared by Grazia UK (@graziauk) on Nov 10, 2017 at 5:06am PST

Lupita Nyong’o has yet to respond.