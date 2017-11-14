Dancing With The Stars Update: 11-14-17 [VIDEO]

Who went home? What was the score? Were there injuries? Injuries? What is this, NASCAR?

Former paralympian Victoria Arlen and her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy were sent home, but they weren’t the couple who had the lowest score; they actually were second highest. The lowest combined score of the night went to Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson, but they remain on the show. Victoria and Val even scored a 29 for their second dance, which was the first time she’s scored a 10 from Len and Bruno, but the couple was still sent home. The elimination also accounted for viewer votes, so that explains why they were sent home despite the score they received from the judges.



This was by no means easy for Victoria though, remember, she was paralyzed from the waist down for about 10 years, and also left in a vegetative state for about 4 years after an autoimmune disease when she was 11. On last week’s show, she did have a pretty bad injury that left the right side of her body having a spasm.

The first dance that Victoria and Val performed was a “contemporary” themed Waltz, set to the song “To Build a Home” by Cinematic Orchestra. The second dance the couple performed was an “Iconic Dance” themed Charleston, and was a sort of throwback to season 17 with Amber Riley and Derek Hough’s dance. It was set to the song “Bang Bang” by will.i.am.

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold, Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas, Drew Scott & Emma Slater, and Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson are all moving on to the finals next. Best of luck to everyone, but of course we know how the competition works, only one couple can be crowned.

