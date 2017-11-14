At least 3 Dead In Northern California Elementary School Shooting

By Darik
Filed Under: California, elementary school, rancho tehama, Shooting
(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

A shooting occurred this morning at around 8 a.m. at Rancho Tehama Elementary School in Northern California, about 120 miles northwest of Sacramento.

CBS reports that at least three are dead, including a suspected gunman, and multiple students have been wounded and are being treated. No one at the school was killed, according to Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston stated that deputies first responded to shots fired in Rancho Tehama, which then “evolved to multiple victims and multiple shots at the school.” He stated that the suspected shooter was killed by law enforcement.

The school has been cleared, with everyone moved to a safe location.

