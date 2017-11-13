The Weeknd Now Dating Justin Bieber’s Ex Girlfriend

A quick history. Bieber and Selena Gomez break up.

Bieber starts dating Yovanna Ventura. They later break up.

Several years later, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd hook up.

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez break up.

Selena Gomez goes back to Justin Bieber.

The Weeknd meets and begins dating Yovanna Ventura.

What a whirlwind of triangular-love.

Well, they’re not “official” yet, but they went on a couple dates over the weekend after meeting at a big house-party in Beverly Hills. The two, The Weeknd and Yovanna, arrived together, were holding hands, and spent the evening at the party together, always holding hands.

A source who was at the party says “he was parading her around. He was trying to make it obvious that he was with someone. They were pretty affectionate and were together the entire night.”

Sounds like they’re pretty serious. THey haven’t claimed publicly that they are dating, but when was the last time you sent out a press release announcing that you were dating someone new? Right?

But with Bieber’s ex? After his ex went back to Bieber? That’s almost spiteful. But maybe they met randomly and just connected, could be innocent.

