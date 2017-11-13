Raley’s Launches Delivery Services Around The Sacramento Area

Raley’s supermarket chain, who launched a delivery service in the Alameda area in August, will now be taking this service up north.

This convenience now includes residents living in Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville, Folsom and El Dorado Hills.

According to the SacBee, all customers will receive free delivery on their first orders; after that, the delivery fee is $5 per order.

The West Sacramento-based company also said personal shopping fees may apply. There is no personal shopping fee for the first three orders or any order of more than $100. Orders below $100 have a personal shopping fee of $5.95. There is no minimum order amount.

“We continue to invest in e-commerce and are excited to launch delivery in Sacramento just in time for the holiday season,” said Deirdre Zimmermann, head of e-commerce and marketing, in a statement. “We have been aggressive in the development of eCart, analyzing shopping data and customer needs assessments to build our platform to maintain especially high standards for this personalized shopping service.”

Order recipients must be present at the time of delivery and provide a signature. According to the publication, Raley’s delivery drivers will not be accepting tips.

Click here to check if your Raley’s delivers.