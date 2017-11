With the weather cooling off in the Sacramento area, nothing hits the spot more than a warm meal.

On Wednesday, November 15, Sonic Drive-In fast food chain will be selling Grilled Cheese Sandwiches for 50 cents, according to Brand Eating.

The grilled cheeses are made with two slices of Sonic’s thick Texas toast and melted American cheese. Typically the sandwiches cost a little more than a dollar.

The sandwiches will be available all day and at any participating restaurant.