Ex-Employee Sues Banana Republic Because Of Her Braids

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 25: A general view of the atmosphere during the Men's Style Council and Rapid Movement Chinos event with Matt Ryan at Banana Republic Lenox Square on July 25, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Banana Republic)

Back in October, news began to spread about a Banana Republic employee who was told to get rid of her braided hair because it looked “too urban.”

Now news has broken out that she’s suing the corporate office, the store and regional managers for at least $1 million

Destiny Tompkins says she was hired as a sales rep at the Banana Republic in White Plains, NY and shortly after starting the job, the 19-year-old says she began wearing her hair in braids.

Tompkins says the store manager, who is white, approached her and told her that her braids were “too urban” and “unkempt” and didn’t go with Banana Republic’s image.

She says she refused to change her hairstyle and was taken off the store’s work schedule.

Banana Republic eventually fired the manager.

