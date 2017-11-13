‘Another Actress Accuses Tom Hanks Of…’

Filed Under: celebrities being nice, Chris Martin, nice celebrity stories, Robin Williams, Sexual Assault, Sexual Harassment, Steve Carell, tom hanks being nice, visiting children's hospital
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Being nice? You may have seen that headline on your Facebook newsfeed over the weekend. It started out as a joke, but it quickly became a true statement, if even for other celebrities. People began telling their stories of celebrities who were nice, or professional, compassionate, or who were just totally stand-up type of people.

We’re all aware of all the sexual assault allegations being claimed against celebrities and executives recently, and that’s a terrible thing and needs to be made public and dealt with, but I think it’s safe to say that we’re becoming a little numb to the allegations now. This is a refreshing take though, and we’ve got some examples below.

Here are some stories of celebrities doing nice things, or just being all around good people.



Do you have any nice celebrity encounters? Stories about celebrities just being nice people?

Source.

More from Mark S. Allen In The Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live